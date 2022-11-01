Photos: Hiba Bukhari steals the show with new pictures

Hiba Bukhari is known for her high-rated dramas.

Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.

The Ramz-e-Ishq actress was recently seen wearing beautiful dresses at the wedding of a friend. With her new photos, she won over the hearts of millions of people.

Take a look!

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

On the work front, she is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.

