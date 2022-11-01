Photos: Sobhita Dhulipala posts ‘wedding pics’ leaving fans confused

Sobhita Dhulipala left her fans scared and thinking that she ‘got married.’

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita posted a string of pictures.

Sobhita wrote, ‘Dynamic and refined, Dubai houses a tasteful tableau of escapades that delights.’

Sobhita Dhulipala scared her fans when she posted pictures of herself and another person dressed as if they were getting married. Sobhita posted a series of pictures on Instagram as part of a paid partnership.

Fans were confused by the first picture, which featured Sobhita and another person holding hands and grinning while gazing at one another. People shouted for them and showered them with flower petals in the photo. The model who played the groom wore a sherwani and a turban, and Sobhita wore a pink lehenga.

Sobhita wrote, “Dynamic and refined, Dubai houses a tasteful tableau of escapades that delights one and all – Golden beaches, sun-soaked skylines, breathtaking venues and world-class service are just some of the reasons why this stunning city is perfect to commemorate everything from the last few days of your singlehood, the revered occasion of your nuptials, to your happily ever after. If you’re looking for more reasons to pick this city as your wedding destination, then head to Vogue.in, for I have joined hands with @vogueindia and @visit.dubai to create an all-inclusive guide that details all that Dubai has to offer.”

