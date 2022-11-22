Piers Morgan heavily criticize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “little con artists” due to earning an honor.

Piers Morgan has once again targeted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, labeling them as “little con artists.” due to earning an honor.

The host of Good Morning Britain criticized the concept of rewarding the pair on “Fox & Friends.”

Morgan said: “The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket… the idea that they’re being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet.”

He continued: “And I think they should rethink this because I think it just to me, it epitomizes the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television.

“Harry has this book coming out, and he’s going to do it all over again to his father who’s now the king, who’s still mourning, of course, the death of his mother.”

He called the former Suits star two-bit mediocre actress, saying: “You’ve got Meghan Markle, who was a sort of two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favorite prince, took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy.”

“And I’m sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it’s completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honor and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy… Honestly, words fail me,” Morgan added.

Morgan also called out Kerry Kennedy for lauding the Sussexes, saying: “I think it’s absolutely disgusting and shame on Kerry Kennedy, frankly, for besmirching the name and memory of her father in this way.”

