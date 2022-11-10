Advertisement
Piers Morgan slams Jennifer Aniston for her latest photoshoot

Piers Morgan slams Jennifer Aniston for her latest photoshoot

Articles
Piers Morgan slams Jennifer Aniston for her latest photoshoot

Piers Morgan slams Jennifer Aniston for her absurd photoshoot

  • Piers Morgan slammed Jennifer Aniston on Twitter.
  • Several fans criticized Pier’s statement.
  • More than a million followers liked her photos posted on Instagram.
Wednesday, Piers Morgan insulted Jennifer Aniston, which has prompted criticism.

The TV host tweeted the Allure magazine cover featuring Jennifer Aniston on Twitter.

“Oh Jennifer…Sooo tacky,” he captioned the actress’ photo.

Piers Morgan offends Jennifer Aniston fans with remarks on her magazine cover

Hundreds of online users condemned the anchor for his statements.

Meanwhile, about four million people liked Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram post when she posted her magazine session photographs.

