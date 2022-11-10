Piers Morgan slams Jennifer Aniston for her latest photoshoot

Piers Morgan slams Jennifer Aniston for her absurd photoshoot

Piers Morgan slammed Jennifer Aniston on Twitter.

Several fans criticized Pier’s statement.

More than a million followers liked her photos posted on Instagram.

Wednesday, Piers Morgan insulted Jennifer Aniston, which has prompted criticism.

The TV host tweeted the Allure magazine cover featuring Jennifer Aniston on Twitter.

“Oh Jennifer…Sooo tacky,” he captioned the actress’ photo.

Hundreds of online users condemned the anchor for his statements.

Meanwhile, about four million people liked Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram post when she posted her magazine session photographs.

