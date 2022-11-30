Pink spends a lot of money on abstract painting At Miami Art Week

Pink reportedly bought a $5,000 abstract painting from @rt by chimps.

Artist Karen Bystedt curated the exhibit.

Proceeds from sales will go to the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida.

The Miami Art Week has already begun in full swing!

We’ve been told that pop star Pink is one of the first collectors of “ape art.” The singer reportedly bought a $5,000 abstract painting from @rt by chimps at what is being referred to as the “first-ever exhibit of art by chimpanzees.”

An organizer for the exhibit told the press that Pink was very interested in the work and “was heartened to learn that chimps find painting therapeutic and, like humans, the ape artists tend to be introspective.” Pink was very curious about the work.

The renowned artist Karen Bystedt was responsible for the exhibition’s curation, and it was held at the New World Symphony Center in Miami Beach, which is direct across the street from Art Basel.

We’ve been told that Pink is one of the out-of-state collectors who purchased some of the earliest artwork in anticipation of the opening of the exhibit on Wednesday.

An insider revealed to the media that Pink had purchased a large acrylic painting on black canvas that featured “vivid swaths of blue, white, and, you guessed it, pink!”

The name of the piece is “Art by Patty & Kramer,” which is also the name of the two chimpanzees who created it. Proceeds from sales will go to the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, which is where the chimpanzees currently reside along with “226 other chimpanzees rescued from labs, the pet trade, and the entertainment industry,” according to the information provided.

