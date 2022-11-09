Popular Pakistani stage actress raped after being kidnapped!

A well-known Pakistani actress was raped after being kidnapped. Hasna is a stage actress, who was raped after being kidnapped; a case has been filed at the Sunder police station. It was stated in the FIR that the actress Hasna was subjected to sexual brutality by the accused Ashraf Shah after her kidnapping. The actress met the accused, Ashraf Shah, in 2017.

Ashraf Shah, the accused, also took naked pictures and videos of her and blackmailed her to collect Rs 20 lakh. Hasna got married in 2019, the accused destroyed the house by showing her husband nude videos, and on November 2, the accused Ashraf Shah kidnapped the actress with the help of a driver and an employee, after which the accused forcibly took her to her farmhouse in Shahdara in his car.

In addition to sexually assaulting her in front of friends in the farmhouse while drunk, the accused stole 1 lakh, 20 thousand dollars in cash, and jewelry worth lakhs.

Advertisement