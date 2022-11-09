Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Popular Pakistani stage actress raped after being kidnapped!

Popular Pakistani stage actress raped after being kidnapped!

Articles
Advertisement
Popular Pakistani stage actress raped after being kidnapped!

Popular Pakistani stage actress raped after being kidnapped!

Advertisement

A well-known Pakistani actress was raped after being kidnapped. Hasna is a stage actress, who was raped after being kidnapped; a case has been filed at the Sunder police station. It was stated in the FIR that the actress Hasna was subjected to sexual brutality by the accused Ashraf Shah after her kidnapping. The actress met the accused, Ashraf Shah, in 2017.

Ashraf Shah, the accused, also took naked pictures and videos of her and blackmailed her to collect Rs 20 lakh. Hasna got married in 2019, the accused destroyed the house by showing her husband nude videos, and on November 2, the accused Ashraf Shah kidnapped the actress with the help of a driver and an employee, after which the accused forcibly took her to her farmhouse in Shahdara in his car. 

In addition to sexually assaulting her in front of friends in the farmhouse while drunk, the accused stole 1 lakh, 20 thousand dollars in cash, and jewelry worth lakhs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pedro Pascal recalls his costume experience in The Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal recalls his costume experience in The Mandalorian
Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral on social media
Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral on social media
Hina Ashfaque delights fans with stunning pictures
Hina Ashfaque delights fans with stunning pictures
Kartik Aaryan says no girl can give the love that his dog gives him
Kartik Aaryan says no girl can give the love that his dog gives him
Meghan Markle's comment on William and Kate's wedding
Meghan Markle's comment on William and Kate's wedding
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story