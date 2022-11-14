Preity Zinta shares a note on Children’s day

Preity Zinta posted a happy picture of her twins, Jai and Gia, on Instagram.

She wrote, ‘They may not always smell pure and sweet.’

Preity Zinta posted a happy picture of her twins, Jai and Gia, on Instagram. On Children’s Day, she sent out a message from the bottom of her heart. She recently marked the first birthday of her children by posting messages and pictures on Instagram.

She wrote, “They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worth while 🤩 Happy Children’s day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media. In addition, many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.