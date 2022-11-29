Pretty Little Liars co-stars Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse reunited

In it, former cast members played Aria Montgomery and Alison DiLaurentis.

Actress Janel Parrish also looked happy to be reunited with the stars of the show.

On the personal side of things, Pieterse and husband Hudson Sheaffer welcomed son Hendrix Wade Sheaffer

Sasha Pieterse, who played Aria Montgomery and Alison DiLaurentis, respectively, on all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, looked happy to be reunited.

“it’s been years since ive had a @sashapieterse fix,” Hale captioned the photo. “she’s as wonderful as ever.”

Pieterse, dressed in a black puffy jacket and an Adidas hat in the pic, responded, “Love you.”

In addition to drawing the attention of the dedicated Pretty Little Liars fanbase, who commented things like “PLL reunion season please” and “I AM CRYING WHAT,” the pic also garnered responses from some other former residents of Rosewood.

The actress who plays Mona Vanderwaal, Janel Parrish, commented with three heart-eyed emojis, and the creator of the Pretty Little Liars television series, Marlene King, left two heart emojis.

Pieterse and Parrish starred in the spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was cancelled after one season, after the first season of the original Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017. She also participated in Dancing With the Stars season 25.

On the personal side of things, Pieterse and husband Hudson Sheaffer welcomed son Hendrix Wade Sheaffer in Nov. 2020. Pieterse shared a photo of her “little crew” on Instagram Nov. 29, on which Hale commented, “Love you girl.”

While this was happening, Hale appeared in the 2018 film Life Sentence and the 2020 Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene. After one season on The CW, they were both discontinued.

A real Pretty Little Liars TV reunion may be in the works, at least if the August season finale of the spin-off Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is any indicator. The happy reunion of Hale and Pieterse is one thing, but there may also be a real Pretty Little Liars TV reunion in the works.

In the episode, Imogen (Bailee Madison) is debating adopting her child from a couple of writers from the nearby town of Rosewood who go by the names of Ezra and Aria. Of course, it is no accident that in the Pretty Little Liars series finale, Hale’s Aria marries Ian Harding’s character Ezra.

The spin-off, which will be renamed Pretty Little Liars: Summer School for season two, was renewed in September.

