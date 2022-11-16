Price Harry having difficult time in California due to King Charles

Prince Harry is having a difficult time in California.

The Duke of Sussex feels abandoned by his father, King Charles III.

To regain his father’s favor, Harry must complete a lengthy list of tasks.

Prince Harry is apparently having a difficult time in California as a result of King Charles III’s decision not to provide his youngest son any monarchical obligations.

The Duke of Sussex is going through a difficult period since he feels entirely abandoned by his own father. He appears heartbroken after receiving the same treatment as Prince Andrew.

In an article for news.com.au, royal analyst Daniela Elser detailed which of King Charles III’s decisions caused Prince Harry to feel this way.

According to her, the new monarch is assuming a duty that formerly belonged to him as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Prince Harry served in Afghanistan, and he has a special place in his heart for the entire military. A year before his wedding, the Queen conferred upon him this responsibility.

In order to regain King Charles III’s favor, Harry must complete a lengthy list of tasks. First, he would have to relocate back to the United Kingdom and maintain familial ties. He must quit attempting to reveal Royal Family secrets to the rest of the world. The Duke cannot publish his forthcoming book if he wishes to restore his ties with his father Charles and brother William.

