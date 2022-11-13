Prince and Princess of Wales attends event at Royal Albert Hall

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Festival of Remembrance.

They wore red poppy pins to remember those who have died in battle.

The royal family will gather at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

Before Remembrance Sunday, Kate Middleton and Prince William participated in an annual ceremony remembering the nation’s dead warriors.

The Festival of Remembrance, an annual musical tribute to soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth who lost their lives in battle, was held on Saturday at Royal Albert Hall in London with participation from the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra all attended the Festival of Remembrance.

The women were dressed in all black, and the guys were in suits. All of them wore red poppy pins to remember military personnel who have died in battle, a tradition that dates back to 1921.

The poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae, which is about World War I, is thought to be where the poppy symbol first appeared.

The poppies in the Flanders fields blow between the rows of crosses that mark our position, while in the sky, the larks, who are still valiantly singing, fly barely audible over the guns below.

The Royal British Legion sells the pins in the UK in order to raise money for veterans.

Earlier this week, during Kate’s visit to Colham Manor Children’s Centre, they enjoyed a wonderful moment. Akeem is a 3-year-old child. The Princess of Wales removed her poppy pin from her jacket and gave it to Akeem after he shown interest in it and asked why she was wearing it.

“Do you know what this is for?” Kate asked. “It’s for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that’s for you.”

For the National Service of Remembrance, also known as Remembrance Sunday, the royal family will assemble once more on Sunday at the Cenotaph war memorial in London. The first Remembrance Sunday following the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the ascension of King Charles will occur this year. According to a document released by National Records of Scotland, the legendary Queen passed away on September 8

