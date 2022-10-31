Prince Andrew enjoys horse riding amid recent backlash

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew pushed to resign as state counsellors
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been asked to resign as Counsellors...
Prince Andrew was all smiles as he rode a horse in Windsor despite receiving fresh public criticism.
Due to his ties to disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York has been named the least popular senior royal.
The 62-year-old monarch, who is frequently spotted on horseback near the Royal House, flashed a big smile and laughed to himself while mounted.
This weekend, he was chosen the nation’s least-favorite royal, according to a survey conducted over the weekend. The ex-husband of Sara Ferguson did not appear to be saddened by the news, or even aware of it.
