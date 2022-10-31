The Duke of York has been named the least popular senior royal.

He is linked to disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The ex-husband of Sara Ferguson did not appear to be saddened by the news, or even aware of it.

Prince Andrew was all smiles as he rode a horse in Windsor despite receiving fresh public criticism.

The 62-year-old monarch, who is frequently spotted on horseback near the Royal House, flashed a big smile and laughed to himself while mounted.

This weekend, he was chosen the nation’s least-favorite royal, according to a survey conducted over the weekend. The ex-husband of Sara Ferguson did not appear to be saddened by the news, or even aware of it.