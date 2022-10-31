Prince Edward appointed Royal Patron of Reading Rep Theatre

Edward has been designated Royal Patron of Reading Rep Theatre.

The Earl of Wessex is the thirteenth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Prior to becoming a full-time member of the Firm, Prince Edward was involved in theater and television production.

According to reports, Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has been designated Royal Patron of Reading Rep Theatre.

“We are thrilled to announce HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, as the Royal Patron for Reading Rep,” the theater announced on Twitter.

“I look forward to helping with reinforcing this theatre’s inspiring work in the local community and to supporting its future endeavors.”

The Earl of Wessex is now the patron of Reading Rep Theatre, a prominent Berkshire theater, and cultural center.

The youngest son of the late Queen stated, “Reading Rep is quickly becoming a crucial component of the Reading cultural community for three very solid reasons.”

