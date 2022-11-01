Prince Edward “looks forward” to support local theatres’ excellent work

Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an essential part of the arts scene in Reading for three really good reasons.

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is thrilled to have taken over as patron of Reading Rep Theatre.

The prince talked about: “Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an essential part of the arts scene in Reading for three really good reasons.”

He kept saying, “It is creating pathways to the performing arts for young people, regardless of background; it is introducing new audiences to the performing arts through its outreach and access activities; and it is a space providing an alternative venue for creative and production talents to hone their skills,” he kept saying.

“I look forward to helping with re-inforcing this theatre’s inspiring work in the local community and to supporting its future endeavours,” Prince Edward said.

The first artistic director of Reading Rep, Paul Stacey, said it was an honour to have HRH The Earl of Wessex as a guest.

His Royal Highness has shown incredible support for the arts and culture, and his acknowledgement and support of Reading Rep and the work we do on stage and in the community is humbling.

“We are excited to work with HRH in forwarding our shared goals and aspirations for art and culture in Reading,” she added.