Prince Harry advised by experts to avoid ‘biblical resonance’ in his memoir

The saga of ‘biblical resonance’ that is forthcoming with the release of Prince Harry’s memoir has just prompted experts to give the royal admonition to’steer clear’ of the situation.

Andrew Morton, an author and biographer who has written extensively on the royal family, has recently shared his thoughts on these allegations.

During the course of the interview, Mr. Morton began by drawing comparisons between a story from the Old Testament and the upcoming memoir written by Prince Harry.

The fact that he’s called it Spare indicates that he’s going to deal with his relationship with his brother, he admitted to Vanity Fair.

Mr. Morton even made references from the story that is found in Genesis, where two brothers named Cain and Abel fight to the death, and he referred to the entire thing as a “saga.”

Before concluding his remarks, the expert slipped in a word of caution, saying, “It’s going to be a Cain and Abel saga,” because the situation “appears to have a biblical resonance.”

