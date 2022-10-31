Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were told to be “warmer”

“The brand new team that are advising Harry and Meghan want the couple to reveal more and more of themselves.”

Reports say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “advised” to share more content with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Neil Sean, an expert on the Royal family, says, “The brand new team that are advising Harry and Meghan want the couple to reveal more and more of themselves.”

“You see how the children are slowly creeping in,” he observed. They’ve been advised to be warmer. But it’s not just that; the Sussexes are looking at a way of doing an at-home spread for the right cash.

Basically, this would all be about their easy and loving home life, how they manage to keep their careers going as two busy people with two young children.”