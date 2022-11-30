Prince Harry didn’t know Queen Elizabeth had cancer?

Prince Harry reportedly didn’t know the Queen had cancer.

Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV host Cristo Foufas discussed this.

The Royal Family didn’t trust each other and feared media leaks.

Advertisement

Reports say that Prince Harry didn’t know that his late grandmother, the Queen, had ever had cancer.

This information came out in a conversation between royal expert Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV host Cristo Foufas.

She started by talking about the real reason Prince Harry was kept in the dark. She said that it was because people in the Royal Family didn’t trust each other and were afraid that the news would get out to the media.

But they did let the prince write about the Queen’s health problems in his upcoming memoir, which will come out in December.

“Someone messaged me today suggesting that perhaps—because I don’t know about you, but I’ve been hearing these rumours about bone marrow cancer for a very long time now—Gyles got permission from the family to include this in his book to ensure that it wasn’t breaking news if Harry included it in “Spare,” which I think is very intelligent,” Ms. Schofield said.

Also Read Without Princess Diana’s DNA, Prince Harry would be “nothing” People claim Prince Harry wouldn't be important without Diana's blood. Kinsey Schofield...

Advertisement

“I believe that’s it because we’ve heard the whispers and the family may have wanted to control how that information was released.”

For those who don’t know, Mr. Brandreth is close with the Royal Family because he has been friends with Prince Philip for a long time. This friendship goes back to the 1970s.