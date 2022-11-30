Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry didn’t know Queen Elizabeth had cancer?

Prince Harry didn’t know Queen Elizabeth had cancer?

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry didn’t know Queen Elizabeth had cancer?

Prince Harry & Queen Elizabeth

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry reportedly didn’t know the Queen had cancer.
  • Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV host Cristo Foufas discussed this.
  • The Royal Family didn’t trust each other and feared media leaks.
Advertisement

Reports say that Prince Harry didn’t know that his late grandmother, the Queen, had ever had cancer.

This information came out in a conversation between royal expert Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV host Cristo Foufas.

She started by talking about the real reason Prince Harry was kept in the dark. She said that it was because people in the Royal Family didn’t trust each other and were afraid that the news would get out to the media.

But they did let the prince write about the Queen’s health problems in his upcoming memoir, which will come out in December.

“Someone messaged me today suggesting that perhaps—because I don’t know about you, but I’ve been hearing these rumours about bone marrow cancer for a very long time now—Gyles got permission from the family to include this in his book to ensure that it wasn’t breaking news if Harry included it in “Spare,” which I think is very intelligent,” Ms. Schofield said.

Also Read

Without Princess Diana’s DNA, Prince Harry would be “nothing”
Without Princess Diana’s DNA, Prince Harry would be “nothing”

People claim Prince Harry wouldn't be important without Diana's blood. Kinsey Schofield...

Advertisement

“I believe that’s it because we’ve heard the whispers and the family may have wanted to control how that information was released.”

For those who don’t know, Mr. Brandreth is close with the Royal Family because he has been friends with Prince Philip for a long time. This friendship goes back to the 1970s.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys Performances Were
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys Performances Were "Tough"
Sam Asghari surprised Britney Spears with cake and balloons.
Sam Asghari surprised Britney Spears with cake and balloons.
Cardi B Says Her New Album Will Drop 'Next Year'
Cardi B Says Her New Album Will Drop 'Next Year'
Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look
Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look
Armeena Rana Khan responds to pregnancy shoot trolls
Armeena Rana Khan responds to pregnancy shoot trolls
Maya Ali shares her Umrah pictures and videos
Maya Ali shares her Umrah pictures and videos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story