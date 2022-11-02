Prince Harry is willing to insult his royal family for $20 million?

The Duke of Sussex is living in self-imposed exile after his shocking departure from the firm.

Harry said he negotiated a lucrative multi-book contract with Penguin Random House.

If the rumors concerning the book are to be believed, it could destroy his own family.

The memoir that Prince Harry is writing, called “Spare,” is expected to be a big hit, but some royal experts think that it could hurt his relationship with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex is living in self-imposed exile after his shocking departure from the firm. He signed a lucrative multi-book deal with Penguin Random House that included a memoir about his life that Harry said would be honest.

The publisher, who, according to the deal, would pay Harry around $20 million, said that the book was “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-earned wisdom.”

The memoir, which was supposed to come out early next year but has been delayed and kept secret, has been the subject of rumours, and Conservative politician Susan Hall is worried about how it will affect the royal family.

Hall, speaking to the media, said: “If the rumours about the content of the book are to be believed, it could damage his own family.”

“Families are very precious, and he may well wish that he had kept “his” truth—”his” being in the inverted commas because Meghan Markle is always going on about her truth. “I certainly wish he would finally grow up and realise that he should not bite the hand that fed him.”

Angela Levin, who wrote a biography of the Duke, also said that he is “breaking lots of family privacy” if he brings out his memoir. “There is a great feeling that he’s going to attack the senior members of the Royal Family, his father, and of course Camilla.”