Prince Harry memoir could serve as beginning point to mending his relationship with Royal Family

Some claim that the memoir of Prince Harry will contain explosive claims concerning the Firm.

Members of the Royal Family are said to be “collaborating” with him as he seeks closure.

Memoir by Prince Harry, which will be released early the following year, may serve as a beginning point in his efforts to totally mend his ties with the Royal Family.

“I can’t see that things are going to be very easy after January 10. But perhaps once Harry’s got it all out there, maybe it could mark a starting point to try to fully repair their relationship,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!.

Jennie continued, “I don’t think Harry’s a vindictive man and I don’t think he would hurt his family unnecessarily or wilfully. But I think Harry wants closure and I think [members of the royal family] are going to be the collateral damage in his journey towards that closure.”

It is also rumored that Prince Harry’s autobiography will be tough to read, not only for King Charles III but for the entire Royal Family.

