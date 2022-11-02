Advertisement
Prince Harry memoir has put his relations with Royal Family in jeopardy: Experts

Prince Harry memoir has put his relations with Royal Family in jeopardy: Experts

Prince Harry memoir has put his relations with Royal Family in jeopardy: Experts

Prince Harry finally embraces titles given by family

  • The Duke of Sussex signed a lucrative multi-book deal with Penguin Random House.
  • Prince Harry said his memoir, Spare, would be an honest account of his life.
  • The publisher has reportedly agreed to pay Harry approximately $20 million for the publication of the book.
Royal experts believe that memoir of Prince Harry, Spare, has put his relationship with the Royal Family in jeopardy.

The Duke of Sussex, who is living in self-imposed exile following his shocking departure from the Firm, signed a lucrative multi-book deal with Penguin Random House that featured a memoir that Harry said would be an honest account of his life.

The publisher, who reportedly agreed to pay Harry approximately $20 million, described the book as “brimming with insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom.”

The impending release of Harry’s book has been shrouded in rumors, delays, and secrecy. Susan Hall, a conservative politician, is also concerned about the impact on the royal family.

Speaking to UK local news channel, Hall stated, “If the rumours about the content of the book are to be believed, it could damage his own family.

“Families are very precious and he may well wish that he had kept ‘his’ truth – ‘his’ being in the inverted commas because Meghan Markle is always going on about her truth. I certainly wish he would finally grow up and realize that he should not bite the hand that fed him.”

Biographer Angela Levin also claimed that the Duke is “breaking lots of family privacy if he brings out his memoir. There is a great feeling that he’s going to attack the senior members of the Royal Family, his father, and of course Camilla.”

