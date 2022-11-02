Advertisement
Prince Harry outshone Kate Middleton at Meghan's request

Prince Harry outshone Kate Middleton at Meghan’s request

Prince Harry outshone Kate Middleton at Meghan’s request

Prince Harry

  Some people think that Harry wants to tease the Princess of Wales by putting out his book on January 9, 2023,
  There are also rumours that Meghan asked the Duke to choose the date.
  As long as Prince William and Prince Harry are fighting, their wives, Kate and Meghan, are also not getting along.
Prince Harry outshone Kate Middleton at Meghan’s request

The release of Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated memoir on January 10 seems to cause a lot of controversy because it is so close to a big event for Kate Middleton.

Some people think that Harry wants to tease the Princess of Wales by putting out his book on January 9, 2023, which is the day after Kate’s 41st birthday.

There are also rumours that Meghan asked the Duke to choose the date. As long as Prince William and Prince Harry are fighting, their wives, Kate and Meghan, are also not getting along.

Meghan Markle talked about her friendship with Kate Middleton during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry.” It really hurt my feelings. “It was a really hard week of the wedding.”

Daniela Elser, a royal expert who writes for the Australian news site news.com.au, called the new date “an odd choice,” especially since it is a day after the future Queen’s birthday. She also said that after the Christmas shopping season, January was a “weird retail deadzone.”

Professor Pauline Maclaran of the Royal Holloway University of London told the media “I doubt if the memoir is deliberately timed for the Princess of Wales’ birthday, but certainly this is bound to cause controversy and accusations of Harry trying to steal the limelight.”

