Prince Harry reportedly terminating multimillion-dollar Netflix deal

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated Netflix series will premiere in December.

There are rumors that Prince Harry is seriously considering terminating his £85 million Netflix deal.

Dan Wootton penned him a suggested resignation letter.

Prince Harry has been told to abandon his multimillion-dollar deal following the latest rejection by Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated Netflix series – rumored to have been delayed until 2023 as a result of the criticism – will allegedly premiere in December, despite the outrage over The Crown.

Previously, a media outlet said that network executives were “shaken” by the significant reaction to the series and planned to postpone the fly-on-the-wall series until the following year.

“As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year,” stated the UK local news channel, citing a source.

Meghan and Harry, who are already facing criticism for the fifth season of The Crown, appear to be in trouble after Netflix’s latest rejection.

It has been recommended that the Duke forgo the multimillion-dollar contract for his family. Dan Wootton, a royal pundit, penned him a suggested resignation letter and urged the royal couple to withdraw from their arrangement.

There are rumors that Prince Harry is seriously considering terminating his £85 million contract with the streaming behemoth.

