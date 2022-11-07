Prince Harry seems to be living like a Hollywood star

The cover photo of his memoir has a “Hollywood vibe.

Prince Harry seems to be following in the footsteps of his wife, Meghan Markle. The cover photo of his memoir has a “Hollywood vibe.”

The Duke’s memoir, which will come out early next year, has hints of Hollywood, and people are comparing it to Meghan Markle’s magazine covers.

Ramona Rosales is said to have taken the photo. She also took the photos for Meghan’s cover interview with Variety magazine.

Royal experts Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson have noticed the link between the two pictures and said that it looks like the Duke is following in his wife’s footsteps by living the Hollywood life.

In the most recent episode of Podcast Royal, the hosts talked about Harry’s book, and Ms. Robinson said, “The cover is a close-up photo of his face in what looks like the warm California sunlight.”

“He has one of those faces where you can’t really tell what he’s thinking.” His mouth is closed, so it’s not a smile, but it’s not too serious either, and I don’t think he looks upset in the picture.

She said, “The cover of the book is giving off Hollywood vibes for sure.”