Prince Harry wants Archie to play “barefoot” with children in Africa

Prince Harry wants to honour his wife Meghan Markle’s African roots by introducing their son Archie to African culture.

Meghan also talked about her family tree earlier in 2021, when she said, “My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American.

In 2019, Harry and Meghan only took Archie to Africa once.

Advertisement

Prince Harry wants to honour his wife Meghan Markle’s African roots by introducing their son Archie to African culture.

Dame Jane Goodall, a friend of the Sussex couple, told the press, “He wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children.”

Meghan also talked about her family tree earlier in 2021, when she said, “My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American.”

“I’m half black and half white.”

In 2019, Harry and Meghan only took Archie to Africa once. The couple, on the other hand, saw the child come close to dying.

Also Read Buckingham Palace shows Camilla, the Queen’s new cypher The cypher will be on the cross, and Camilla will lay in...

Advertisement

In the first episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess said that her son’s nursery caught fire: “In the amount of time that she [the nanny] went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire.” There was no smoke detector.

“Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, went in, and the fire was extinguished.”

“He was supposed to be sleeping in there,” Meghan said.