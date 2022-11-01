Prince Harry will not stop criticising his royal family members

The book will be published by Penguin Random House in January of next year.

Prince Harry’s book is likely to talk about how he grew up in the Royal Family.

It will be “raw, unflinchingly honest.”

In his much-anticipated memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry seems to make new attacks against his royal family.

Meghan’s husband said that his memoir will be a “first-hand, accurate, and completely honest account of my life.”

Angela Levin, in her comments, makes it sound like Harry won’t be afraid to attack his family. She says, “He knows full well that his family won’t attack him back.”

Prince Harry’s book is likely to talk about how he grew up in the Royal Family, how his mother died, and how he and his wife made the decision for him to step down as a senior royal.