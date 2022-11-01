Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry will not stop criticising his royal family members

Prince Harry will not stop criticising his royal family members

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry will not stop criticising his royal family members

Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • The book will be published by Penguin Random House in January of next year.
  • Prince Harry’s book is likely to talk about how he grew up in the Royal Family.
  • It will be “raw, unflinchingly honest.”
Advertisement

In his much-anticipated memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry seems to make new attacks against his royal family.

The book will be published by Penguin Random House in January of next year. It will be “raw, unflinchingly honest.”

Meghan’s husband said that his memoir will be a “first-hand, accurate, and completely honest account of my life.”

Angela Levin, in her comments, makes it sound like Harry won’t be afraid to attack his family. She says, “He knows full well that his family won’t attack him back.”

Also Read

Princess Anne opens a vital community centre for 400 school children
Princess Anne opens a vital community centre for 400 school children

There are around 435 kids in the Gosport and Fareham area of...

Prince Harry’s book is likely to talk about how he grew up in the Royal Family, how his mother died, and how he and his wife made the decision for him to step down as a senior royal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story