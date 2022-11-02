Prince Harry’s “attack” on Charles and Camilla was unpopular

Angela Levin has criticised the Duke of Sussex for putting more focus on his old disagreements.

She says that Meghan’s husband “wants to destroy the Royal Family” by doing this

“It’s a tragedy,” Levin told the media about the Duke’s choice of “Sparte” as the title of his autobiography

A royal author says that Prince Harry is trying to attack his parents, while King Charles is really sad about his mother.

“It’s a tragedy,” Levin told the media about the Duke’s choice of “Sparte” as the title of his autobiography.

She asked: “Does he still feel like that, having left the Royal Family, found a woman he’s absolutely besotted by, got two children, an enormous house, all the freedom he wants?”

She continued: “When I wrote his biography in 2018, Harry was just a live wire, fantastic with people of all ages, of all sorts, so it sounds so derogatory to call yourself spare as if nobody wanted you.”

She said, “He wants to do what he wants to do when he wants to do it.” So, for goodness sake, after all the therapy he’s had, he should start moving on instead of attacking his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother; it’s so unkind to do that.