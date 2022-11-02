Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s “attack” on Charles and Camilla was unpopular

Prince Harry’s “attack” on Charles and Camilla was unpopular

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s “attack” on Charles and Camilla was unpopular

King Charles & Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Angela Levin has criticised the Duke of Sussex for putting more focus on his old disagreements.
  • She says that Meghan’s husband “wants to destroy the Royal Family” by doing this
  • “It’s a tragedy,” Levin told the media about the Duke’s choice of “Sparte” as the title of his autobiography
Advertisement

A royal author says that Prince Harry is trying to attack his parents, while King Charles is really sad about his mother.

 Angela Levin has criticised the Duke of Sussex for putting more focus on his old disagreements with the King than on his new family. She says that Meghan’s husband “wants to destroy the Royal Family” by doing this.

 “It’s a tragedy,” Levin told the media about the Duke’s choice of “Sparte” as the title of his autobiography.

She asked: “Does he still feel like that, having left the Royal Family, found a woman he’s absolutely besotted by, got two children, an enormous house, all the freedom he wants?”

She continued: “When I wrote his biography in 2018, Harry was just a live wire, fantastic with people of all ages, of all sorts, so it sounds so derogatory to call yourself spare as if nobody wanted you.”

Also Read

The “volcanic temper” of King Charles can be traced back to his “lonely” boyhood
The “volcanic temper” of King Charles can be traced back to his “lonely” boyhood

The father of two has "a volcanic temper... "He's very capable of...

Advertisement

She said, “He wants to do what he wants to do when he wants to do it.” So, for goodness sake, after all the therapy he’s had, he should start moving on instead of attacking his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother; it’s so unkind to do that.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story