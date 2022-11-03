Prince Harry’s incendiary book will break his relation with William

The book, Spare, will be released on January 10.

Translated into 16 languages, it is reported to include details of his feud with his brother Prince William.

The 416-page book will include “raw, unvarnished honesty,” according to Penguin Random House.

Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir may damage his connection with his brother Prince Harry.

Just hours after it topped Amazon UK’s overall book chart, an expert warned it could end Harry and his brother’s troubled relationship.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told Australia’s Sunrise show: “My feeling is it will just cause a bit of damage for the new King, but it won’t actually change anything.

“In terms of the relationship between William and Harry, I think that’ll probably be the end of it.”

He also criticised the book’s title and Prince Harry.

“It seems he has got a bit of a chip on his shoulder about it,” he claimed, “I’m surprised it is the title. Maybe he should call it ‘Despair’ instead.”

“It sounds like it’s going to be pretty desperate,” added, “A lot of people think it will be a huge mistake from Harry but he is going ahead with it.”

“So I don’t think it will make for a good Christmas for the Royal Family.”

The book is a number one Amazon UK bestseller, a top Royal Historical Biographies and Biography Reference book, and a half-price bestseller at most vendors.

It also ranks number one and seven (the latter for the hardcover) on the “hot new releases in books” ratings, which should scare the royal family because it shows that many people want to read Harry’s explosive royal rivalry stories.

Spare is number five on Waterstones’ chart and is absents from WH Smith’s charts.

