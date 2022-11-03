Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Prince Harry’s incendiary book will break his relation with William
Prince Harry’s incendiary book will break his relation with William

Prince Harry’s incendiary book will break his relation with William

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s incendiary book will break his relation with William

Prince William still heartbroken over ‘Megxit’

Advertisement
  • The book, Spare, will be released on January 10.
  • Translated into 16 languages, it is reported to include details of his feud with his brother Prince William.
  • The 416-page book will include “raw, unvarnished honesty,” according to Penguin Random House.
Advertisement

Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir may damage his connection with his brother Prince Harry.

The book, Spare, will be released on January 10.

The Duke of Sussex’s 416-page book will include “raw, unvarnished honesty,” according to Penguin Random House.

Translated into 16 languages, it is reported to include details of his feud with his brother Prince William and incendiary statements on leaving the Royal Family a few years ago.

Just hours after it topped Amazon UK’s overall book chart, an expert warned it could end Harry and his brother’s troubled relationship.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told Australia’s Sunrise show: “My feeling is it will just cause a bit of damage for the new King, but it won’t actually change anything.

Advertisement

“In terms of the relationship between William and Harry, I think that’ll probably be the end of it.”

He also criticised the book’s title and Prince Harry.

“It seems he has got a bit of a chip on his shoulder about it,” he claimed, “I’m surprised it is the title. Maybe he should call it ‘Despair’ instead.”

“It sounds like it’s going to be pretty desperate,” added, “A lot of people think it will be a huge mistake from Harry but he is going ahead with it.”

“So I don’t think it will make for a good Christmas for the Royal Family.”

The book is a number one Amazon UK bestseller, a top Royal Historical Biographies and Biography Reference book, and a half-price bestseller at most vendors.

Advertisement

It also ranks number one and seven (the latter for the hardcover) on the “hot new releases in books” ratings, which should scare the royal family because it shows that many people want to read Harry’s explosive royal rivalry stories.

Spare is number five on Waterstones’ chart and is absents from WH Smith’s charts.

Also Read

Prince Harry memoir has put his relations with Royal Family in jeopardy: Experts
Prince Harry memoir has put his relations with Royal Family in jeopardy: Experts

The Duke of Sussex signed a lucrative multi-book deal with Penguin Random...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Attorneys to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle must question them in Samantha case, say judges
Attorneys to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle must question them in Samantha case, say judges
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story