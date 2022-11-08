Prince Harry’s memoir begins with Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry could start his autobiography, Spare, from when his mother, Princess Diana, died.

So much of what we hear about the Royal Family is said about them or said to them.

Amanda Matta told Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito on the latest episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast:

Amanda Matta told Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito on the latest episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast: “When Harry thinks about his mother’s legacy, he probably realises that Princess Diana was at her most powerful when she was telling her own story and writing her own narrative.”

“So, I think for somebody whose life has been shaped by his relationship with his mother and the trauma that came with losing her and everything that’s packaged up with that, the relationship with the press and the rest of his family,

“I think that’s really a powerful place for him to pick up the narrative,” she said.

The expert said that the shocking book could “start with the moment that the world said goodbye to [Princess Diana] and looked at these two boys walking behind her coffin and, kind of, wondered, ok, what’s next for them?”

\ She kept saying, “So much of what we hear about the Royal Family is said about them or said to them.”

“People, like myself, provide commentary. “Maybe they’re giving some unsolicited advice, but very rarely do we get to hear from the royals themselves,” she said.