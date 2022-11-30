Prince Harry’s ‘way back into the Royal Family’ will cost millions

Reports say that Prince Harry has been given a way back into the Royal Family.

He’s clearly not going to come home for Christmas, snd Charles will be very upset.

It would have been extremely difficult for Harry to rip up his Netflix contract.

Advertisement

Reports say that Prince Harry has been given a way back into the Royal Family, but it will cost him “millions of dollars.”

During an interview with the press, royal author Phil Dampier brought this to light.

He began by listening to times when King Charles “clearly” tried to make peace with the couple and said, “Charles has already offered an olive branch to Harry by mentioning him in his first-ever address to the nation when he became King.” “I’m sure he’s also been offered olive branches privately, and I’m sure he’s been invited to Sandringham for the festive season.”

“He’s clearly not going to come home for Christmas, and I’m sure Charles will be very upset by that and the fact that his olive branches have been rejected.”

Also Read Kate Middleton and Prince William are going to the US for first time This week, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are taking their...

Before concluding, Mr. Dampier also said, “It would have been extremely difficult for Harry to rip up his Netflix contract and lose millions of dollars, but that’s what he should have done to mend the relationship with his dad.”