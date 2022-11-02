Advertisement
date 2022-11-02
“Prince Privateness” Harry hates defectors yet wants his buddies to talk to the media

Prince Harry issues statement to mark the Veterans Day

The hypocrisy of Prince Harry’s request for help from friends and ex-girlfriends has just been pointed out.

Someone close to the media who didn’t want to be named said these things.

The anonymous source began by saying, “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No.”

“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

