Prince William Attends Tusk Awards for the First Time as Prince of Wales

Prince William’s favourite charity is celebrating a milestone.

Prince William attended the 10th Tusk Conservation Awards at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday night. In 2013, the monarch helped create the awards to honour African conservation champions and wildlife rangers.

Prince William, 40, wore a tuxedo, bow tie, and red poppy pin. During November’s Remembrance Day, royals often wear poppies, an artificial flower worn since 1921 to honor war dead.

William spoke on Tusk’s relevance.

“Tonight’s celebration gives a wonderful chance not just to reflect on our candidates’ extraordinary accomplishments, but also take stock of the tremendous difficulties that we continue to confront in protecting the natural world,” he added. “Africa’s numerous ecosystems are valuable; they sustain economies and lifestyles and provide an exceptionally rich biodiversity that helps reverse climate change.”

Advertisement

William said, “At this event five years ago, Sir David Attenborough reminded us of Africa’s unique fauna. The Awards graduates, their devoted teams, and local communities are safeguarding “one of the great natural treasures of the planet.” We know it’s a remnant of what was. That’s why we must stop the alarming species decrease over the past 50 years. That’s why Tusk and its partners’ work is crucial. We can only create permanent change by working with communities, organisations, and the public and private sectors.”

Prince William, father of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, considered how current acts may affect future generations.

“In stormy times, it is easy to forget how important it is to protect the environment. We must keep investing in nature and the environment for future generations. We cannot apologise to our children and grandkids for our inaction “stated. “Rather, we must help people who maintain our natural environment, sometimes at tremendous cost to themselves.”