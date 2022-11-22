Prince William finds a new way to send his best wishes to England and Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, situated at Kensington Palace. The 40-year-old parents of three will become Charles and Diana’s successors as Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton updated their social media accounts with new titles.

The longest-reigning British monarch died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle at age 96 under “medical supervision.”

Her death signaled a new era for the House of Windsor when Charles ascended to the throne. Camilla Parker Bowles will become Queen Consort per the Queen’s request. The now-King, originally Prince Charles, said his mother’s death was “quite sad.”

“We mourn a beloved Sovereign and Mother.” I know her death will be felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth,” the statement said.

During this season of loss and upheaval, my family and I will be comforted by The Queen’s widespread regard and devotion.

The royal family, including Prince Harry, flew to Scotland to mourn the Queen. Meghan Markle stayed in Germany to promote the Invictus Games. Middleton stayed behind because Thursday was the first day of school for the couple’s children in Windsor, England. The late king is survived by Princes Charles, Andrew, Edward, and Anne, eight grandkids, and twelve great-grandchildren.

