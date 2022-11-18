Prince William shares George’s ‘crazy’ Jubilee moment

Craig David performed at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

He revealed that Prince William told him about the time his son Prince George “went crazy” for him.

The singer also found out what made Prince George so happy that he went “crazy” during his performance.

Craig David, a singer who performed at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June of this year, said that Prince William told him about the time his son Prince George “went crazy.” This was the moment when Prince William’s son Prince George “lost it.”

David talked about his performance at the Platinum Party, which was held to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year as monarch. He said that the royal family also invited him to Buckingham Palace for a “little soiree,” where he found out what made Prince George so happy that he went “crazy.”

During his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, David shared: “My mother was gripping my hand and I could tell what she was going to say, she said, ‘We’re in the Queen’s house’.” “Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequinned outfit you were wearing,” David then revealed. “My mum was there, I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit’. That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me,” the British singer added. Advertisement

