Prince William Shares His First TikTok

The Prince of Wales, 40, posted his debut video Tuesday. William’s cameo was the first clip posted to the Earthshot Prize’s new TikTok account before Friday’s awards.

William smiled at a camera before placing the Earthshot Prize on the ground and stepping on it. The video fast-forwarded over photographs of the 15 candidates nominated for the game-changing environmental awards in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

The video ended with “Earthshot Prize.”

Earthshot’s second contest cycle is being celebrated on TikTok. Earthshot’s first awards event occurred in London last year, and the second is this week.

Wednesday marks Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first trip to America in eight years. Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will help kick off the Earthshot Prize presentation at MGM Music Hall on Friday.

On Thursday, the royals will learn about some of the new technology being used at Greentown Labs in Somerville. Later Thursday, they’ll hear about Roca, a non-profit that’s worked for 35 years to aid high-risk youth.

Princess Kate, 40, will visit Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child on Friday to explore best practises for her Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood.

William visits the JFK Library and Museum. The Earthshot Prize was inspired by President Kennedy’s Moonshot program.

