Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince William shocked by Prince Harry’s behavior

Prince William is appalled by Prince Harry’s general behavior, according to a source close to the Prince of Wales.

After leaving his official duties, Prince Harry moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

According to numerous experts, the future of the royal couple stationed in the United States depends on Prince Harry’s book, which will be published in March of next year.

Commenting on the Harry book, journalist Simon Heffer wrote, “spoilt little *****” at times, although he has the Royal Family’s interests at heart.”

According to him, the forthcoming publication of Prince Harry’s book is a “major issue” for the royal family.

According to Heffer, the Prince of Wales is shocked by his brother’s overall behavior and the fact that the book will be published at all.

“Although someone who knows Prince William says he can be ‘a self-righteous and spoilt little—–‘, there is no doubt he has the best interests of The Firm at heart in deploring the Duke’s conduct.”

