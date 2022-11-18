Prince William to be supporting Wales and England in World Cup

Prince William says he will be rooting for both Wales and England at the World Cup.

The 40-year-old heir to the throne visited Welsh MPs in Cardiff’s assembly building.

Sports-obsessed prince frequently attends England football matches with his wife Kate and eldest son George.

While visiting MPs in the Welsh parliament, Prince William, the regal title Prince of Wales, justified his support for England’s football squad.

During a visit to Cardiff’s assembly building, the 40-year-old heir to the throne assured MPs that he will be rooting for both Wales and England in the World Cup in Qatar.

For the first time in 64 years, Wales is competing in the tournament.

“I´m telling everyone I´m supporting both, definitely. I can´t lose,” said William, an avowed fan of mid-table Premier League side Aston Villa.

But he admitted: “I´ve supported England since I´ve been quite small”.

He claimed that changing his allegiances now would not “look right.”

However, there was good news for Wales, as William stated, “I happily support Wales over England in rugby.”

The sports-obsessed prince frequently attends England football matches and recently attended the women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium with his wife Kate and eldest son George.

He is also the president of the Football Association, the governing body of English football.

Some proud Welsh people have been irritated by William’s open support for England’s football.

“Of course, he can support whoever he wants, and as President of the FA, his role makes his visit understandable — but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate?” actor Michael Sheen tweeted Tuesday.

On Tuesday, William paid a visit to England’s training camp and presented captain Harry Kane and other players with their official World Cup shirts.

“I´m here really just to point out the rest of the country is behind you,” William told the team.

On his father King Charles III’s ascension to the throne, William assumed the title of Prince of Wales.

Charles was crowned Prince of Wales in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle in northwest Wales, despite being awarded the title by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1958.

However, the title is divisive, particularly among Welsh nationalists.

A petition on change.org has 38,000 signatures calling the title “an insult to Wales” and “a symbol of historical oppression.”

The last native prince of Wales was killed by English soldiers in the 13th century, and only English princes have held the position since.

“The title implies that Wales is still a principality, which undercuts Wales’s status as a nation and a country.” (AFP)

