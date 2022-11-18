Prince William visits RAF station to learn about flying technology

The Prince of Wales visited RAF Coningsby, a military installation in Lincolnshire, England.

He was briefed on “Project Marshall,” a multibillion-dollar equipment upgrade for air traffic control radars.

William also visited the Typhoon Maintenance Facility, where jets receive long-term maintenance.

Advertisement

Prince William’s most recent engagement is very meaningful to him.

The Prince of Wales, 40, arrived at Royal Air Force (RAF) Coningsby, a military installation in Lincolnshire, England, on Friday morning. William went on a tour of the centre to hear more about its latest technical advancements and to help establish a new boxing club for workers. The prince formerly served as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby and also flew for the RAF Search and Rescue Force.

The Prince of Wales began his visit at the Air Traffic Control Centre, where he was briefed on “Project Marshall,” a multibillion-dollar equipment upgrade for air traffic control radars across Lincolnshire. He spoke with personnel and examined the new radar displays and control systems implemented to improve efficiency.

The royal was transferred to the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility (TMF), where powerful Typhoon jets receive long-term maintenance, ensuring planes are always ready to fly on the front lines. Prince William spoke with maintenance personnel about technological advancements that the RAF and BAE Systems are researching for future use, such as exoskeletons and virtual reality headsets, among other updates.

Also Read Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth’s Complicated Relationship Diana: Her True Story exploded on June 14, 1992. Andrew Morton's portrayal...