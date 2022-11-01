Advertisement
Prince William's reaction to "The Crown" Diana's interview

Prince William’s reaction to “The Crown” Diana’s interview

Articles
Prince William’s reaction to “The Crown” Diana’s interview

Prince William’s reaction to “The Crown” Diana’s interview

  • In an interview, the story of his late mother, Princess Diana’s, famous interview with journalist Martin Bashir.
  • Last month, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the hit royal drama.
  • The Crown will also have scenes of a 13-year-old Prince William watching the interview from Eton College.
A royal expert has said that Prince William may be “furious” after seeing the new season of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown. In it, the story of his late mother, Princess Diana’s, famous interview with journalist Martin Bashir is told from William’s point of view.

Last month, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the hit royal drama. Scenes in the trailer show Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Bashir, which became the centre of royal drama in the 1990s after she first talked about King Charles cheating on her with Camilla.

People think that the interview will take up about four minutes of screen time. Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana, will say Diana’s famous line, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The Crown will also have scenes of a 13-year-old Prince William watching the interview from Eton College and telling a teacher that he’s “fine.”

Ingrid Seward, an expert on the royal family, told the media about these alleged scenes. “William will be furious. He said his piece when he said it should never be aired again. This is his mother and her memory that they are doing this to. ”

Seward went on to say that Lord Dyson had looked into the interview’s legitimacy in 2021. The investigation found that Bashir had lied to Diana to get the controversial interview, and Prince William had also criticised the interview after the results came out.

Prince Harry will not stop criticising his royal family members
Prince Harry will not stop criticising his royal family members

The book will be published by Penguin Random House in January of...

“Everyone knows it has no legitimacy now…” “It must be very frustrating as he can’t say anymore because it will just give Netflix more publicity,” Seward added.

After Dyson’s investigation into Bashir’s interview, Prince William said in a statement that his mother “was let down by a rogue reporter and by leaders.” He also said that the interview should never be shown again.

 

