Fitzwilliams told people to open their eyes and see the truth about the royals instead of believing the lies.

"Even though it shows a lot of sad things, it should also show how much William was loved as a child."

is portrayed as sad, unfulfilled, and melancholy in the fifth series.

Royal commentators say that the next season of The Crown will show Prince William as “sad and unfulfilled,” even though Princess Diana did everything she could to give her sons a “happy and normal” upbringing.

“William,” it has been reported, is portrayed as sad, unfulfilled, and melancholy in the fifth series. “It was from Diana that he learned to care for the less fortunate, especially the homeless and those in hospitals, and that has benefited them both in later life,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told the press,

The expert later said that seeing a different side of life opened his eyes, and when he turned 40, he reportedly started selling The Big Issue to remember what his mother had taught him.

Diana was more laid-back than Charles. She liked to go to the movies, go skiing, or, most famously, go to an amusement park. Even though things were hard, the late Princess wanted her sons to have as normal an upbringing as they could.

Fitzwilliams told people to open their eyes and see the truth about the royals instead of believing the lies. He added, “Those who watch The Crown should also remember that William had happy times, even in the 1990s.” “Even though it shows a lot of sad things, it should also show how much William was loved as a child.”