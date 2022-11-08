Next year, there will be a royal wedding in Luxembourg.

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Monday that Princess Alexandra, the only child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is getting married.

She is 31 years old.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are thrilled to announce that their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, is engaged to Mr. Nicolas Bagory," courtiers announced. Bagory, the groom-to-be, is 33 and from Brittany, France, according to the Grand Court. He studied political science and classics and now works on culturally significant and humanitarian initiatives.

“Spring wedding,” remarked the Grand Court. “The two families celebrate the engaged couple.” A official portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was issued with the declaration. The princess’s intricate engagement ring was seen. It was gold with diamonds and other stones.

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. She is sixth in line to the throne, after her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, Prince Félix, Princess Amalia, and Prince Liam. Prince Sébastien, her younger brother, follows.

Prince Louis, the third son of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, is not heir apparent. Louis, 36, gave up his title to the kingdom before marrying commoner Tessy Antony in 2006. Prince Gabriel, 16, and Prince Noah, 15, were their kids before their 2019 divorce. Princess Alexandra will be the first royal wedding in 10 years. Prince Félix married Claire Lademacher at Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in France in September 2013.