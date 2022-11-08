Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Engaged! Her Unique Engagement Ring

Advertisement
  • The wedding will take place in the spring. Princess Alexandra is sixth in line to the throne.
  • She is the daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.
  • Her upcoming wedding will be the family’s first in a decade.
Princess Alexandra, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, was engaged on Monday, according to the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra’s engagement to Mr Nicolas Bagory,” courtiers said in a statement.

The Grand Court revealed a little bit about the future groom’s upbringing, stating that Bagory, 33, was raised in Brittany, France. He studied political science and classical literature and now works on social and cultural projects.

“The wedding will take place in the spring,” the Grand Court continued. “The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection.”

With the statement, a formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas posing closely together was released. The princess’ intricate engagement ring was on full display, making things official — a gold band encrusted with what appear to be diamonds and other colored gems.

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child of Luxembourg’s crown couple, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. She is currently sixth in line to the throne, after her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia, and his 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Alexandra is followed by her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

Prince Louis, the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess’ third son, is not heir to the throne. Louis, 36, gave up his claim to the throne before marrying commoner Tessy Antony in 2006. They had two sons, Prince Gabriel, 16, and Prince Noah, 15, before divorcing in 2019.

Princess Alexandra’s upcoming wedding will be the family’s first in a decade. The most recent wedding was in September 2013, when Prince Félix married Claire Lademacher at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in France.

Queen Camilla Gets Her New Royal Rank’s Cypher—See the Royal Insignia
Queen Camilla Gets Her New Royal Rank’s Cypher—See the Royal Insignia

Camilla's monogram appears beneath a representation of the crown in the cypher....

