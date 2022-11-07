Advertisement
Edition: English
Princess Anne disapproved of her daughter marrying Mike Tindall

Articles
Princess Anne & Mike Tindall

  • Princess Anne was disappointed to learn about Mike Tindall's marriage to Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • The Princess Anne of 2020, speaking with Vanity Fair,
  • She has benefited from it in all sorts of ways.
Princess Anne was disappointed to learn about Mike Tindall's marriage to Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess Anne of 2020, speaking with Vanity Fair, said: "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… So I think that was probably the right thing to do.

The former press secretary for Buckingham Palace, Dickie Arbiter, said, "It was a masterstroke of Princess Royal when she decided not to give her children titles,

"Growing up as a commoner allowed Zara to thrive as her own woman, and there has never been pressure on her to conform." She has benefited from it in all sorts of ways.

