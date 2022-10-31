Princess Charlene Shares Halloween Photo of Royal Twins

Princess Charlene shared a new photo on Instagram on Monday of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, dressed up in costumes for Halloween.

Both wore traditional costumes for Halloween.

Prince Jacques went all out to be a vampire with makeup and a cape (and gave the camera a thumbs up), and Princess Gabriella posed in a pumpkin dress and headband.

Advertisement

On Monday, Princess Charlene posted an Instagram picture of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in Halloween costumes. Both donned typical Halloween costumes. Prince Jacques donned vampire makeup and a cloak and gave the camera a thumbs up, while Princess Gabriella posed in a pumpkin outfit and headpiece.

Princess Charlene, who is 44 years old, wrote “Happy Halloween” with a jack-o’-lantern emoji next to the photo.

Back in 2018, Prince Albert talked about how he and his kids enjoy Halloween.

He said of the twins, “They’re not scared of ghosts at all, which makes no sense to me.” “That will probably change, but I think it’s because they see them in these old cartoons every now and then, and that makes them curious.”

Prince Albert, who is 64 years old, said that Prince Jacques would probably dress up as “one of the superheroes” that year, while Princess Gabriella might choose to be “a little princess or maybe a superhero.”

Princess Charlene posted an apparent new school picture of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella earlier this month. Charlene wrote the photo of the twins beaming in their school uniforms, “Growing so quickly,” with two love emojis.

Advertisement

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert sent their kids to school on September 1st. Prince Jacques picked a Super Mario backpack, while Princess Gabriella chose a pink sequin bag with a bow.

Also Read Princess Charlene rare public presence is praised The Monegasque queen has been out of the limelight for the last...