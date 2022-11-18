Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth’s Complicated Relationship

Diana: Her True Story exploded on June 14, 1992.

Andrew Morton’s portrayal of a cold, forbidding royal world was stunning.

Morton is now a character on season 5 of The Crown. “She seemed superhuman,” he says of the Queen. She’s human.

Advertisement

Andrew Morton’s 1992 memoir on Princess Diana was a landmark in royal history. After authoring Diana: Her True Story (with Diana as his secret source), the author was thrown into the royal tale and is now a character on season 5 of The Crown.

The Queen: Her Life recounts the remarkable reign of Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96..

“She was very supportive of Diana,” Morton expressed. “Diana always felt that the Queen was a kind of marital referee and that the Queen should really intervene over her husband’s relationship with Mrs. Parker Bowles. But the Queen’s policy was to hope for the best.”

The Queen became a beloved grandmother in her later years. “She seemed superhuman,” he says. She’s human.

The ’90s were “probably the worst decade of her reign,” Morton says.

Diana: Her True Story exploded on June 14, 1992. The book’s portrayal of a cold, forbidding royal world was stunning. When the book was first serialised in The Sunday Times, the response was explosive. All sectors of society panned the book.

Advertisement

Though the Queen was aware of the marital rift, she was unprepared for such a comprehensive public presentation. Outwardly, the palace continued as usual while seeking for a strategy. Diana joined the royal family at Windsor Castle for Ascot week and saluted the Queen’s birthday at Buckingham Palace. The Queen and her aides managed the issue behind the scenes. Robert Fellowes questioned the princess if she’d helped with the book. She lied to him face-to-face: “No.”

Also Read King Charles hints “is not over” in relationship with Prince Harry Despite his recent decisions to marginalise Harry's role in the monarchy, there...