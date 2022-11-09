Priyanka Chopra gets emotional meeting UP girls fighting poverty for education

Priyanka Chopra is in India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

She visited rural Uttar Pradesh meeting children fighting poverty and lack of education.

The actress shared a video of one such interaction, where she was seen getting quite emotional hearing the kids’ testimonies.

After almost three years, Priyanka Chopra is back in her home country of India. Part of her trip was for work. In Mumbai, she launched a line of hair care products. The actor’s job as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador took him on the second part of the trip. She went to rural Uttar Pradesh and met kids who were poor and didn’t go to school. On Wednesday, she posted a video of one of these meetings, in which she could be seen getting very emotional as the kids told their stories.

She wrote, “As you all know I’m a passionate believer in the power of education but what I’ve seen here takes it to the next level.”

“One of the groups of teenagers I met didn’t get the opportunity to start their education when one is supposed to, only because they were girls. But their perseverance paid off and at the age of 12 and 14 they’re now learning how to read and write through the UNICEF supported initiative, Adolescent Development and Empowerment (ADE) which focuses on 10,000 such girls in the state. These two girls are financially supporting their families by working as domestic workers before and after school, yet their zeal to learn is incredible.”

“These teenagers, especially the girls, are so inspiring. The situations they have dealt with in their young lives are so impossible to digest, but they picked themselves up and fought to remove themselves from the cycle of poverty and abuse that they are in.”

“I also saw the power of a sisterhood, in this case the Shakti Group where groups of girls come together and become the strong support system that they need to grow and thrive.”

“Another group of amazing teenagers I interacted with was the Smart Yuwa initiative which empowers India’s youth by by encouraging them to be active changemakers in their communities.”

