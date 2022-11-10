Advertisement
Edition: English
Priyanka Chopra shares her gorgeous photo with Nick Jonas and Malti

Articles
Priyanka Chopra shares her gorgeous photo with Nick Jonas and Malti

  • Priyanka Chopra shares a stunning photo of herself with Nick Jonas and Malti.
  • Priyanka wrote, “Home” with a heart, praying hands, infinity, and evil eye emojis.
  • The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra showed a picture of her “home,” which is made up of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her husband Nick Jonas. She just got back from India and went to Los Angeles. Nick and Malti stayed at home while she finished work in her home country.

Priyanka shared the photo with the words “Home” and emojis for a heart, praying hands, infinity, and an evil eye. In the picture, Priyanka was lying on the floor and holding Malti in her hands. Nick stood next to them and looked at the mother and daughter with a smile on his face. As usual, the little one’s face can’t be seen.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photo went viral.

