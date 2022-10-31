Parineeti Chopra is getting ready for the release of Uunchai, which is being made by Rajshri Productions and directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa all played friends in the movie, and Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Nafisa Ali had smaller roles.

It’s set to come out on November 11, 2022.

Malti Marie, Parineeti Chopra recommends Hasee Toh Phasee.

Parineeti was asked which of her films she would want her niece to see. The Shuddh Desi Romance actress said to Bollywood Hungama, “MM would have to see Hasee Toh Phasee, my most kid-friendly film. I want her to know that Tisha maasi is insane and Hasee Toh Phasee will make her mad. I recommend that film.”

Malti Marie’s Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti was questioned whether she likes being a maasi. “She is so adorable I want to devour her,” the actress said. Sure! The most gorgeous and sweetest baby, she is a miracle.

In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti.

Malti Marie Jonas Chopra was born through surrogacy in January to Priyanka and Nick. On Mother’s Day 2022, the couple disclosed that their daughter spent over 100 days in NICU. After welcome her home, they posted her first photo on social media. The three just celebrated Diwali.

Workfront Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti was last seen in Amole Gupte’s biographical sports drama Saina, about badminton star Saina Nehwal. The actress will also work with Akshay Kumar again after Kesari.