Public Criticism of Viral Pakistani Girl’s Dance

These days, a video of a Pakistani girl dancing is getting viral on social media. In the video, a stunning young girl is dancing in front of her family and friends during a wedding. She can be seen dancing on an old song in the video, displaying her flawless and progressive dance techniques as well as the appropriate facial emotions to go along with the dance. View the girl’s dance video to see how well dressed she is in a straightforward parrot green Shalwar Qameez!

Well, the most popular Mehndi dance video sparked a lot of public outrage, and many people were curious as to why the video was so popular on social media. People expressed their opinions on why this particular type of video went viral. According to the general public, the girl’s seductive movements and expressions are what caused the video to become viral. Pakistani people, particularly boys, are quite flirty, which is why they are paying attention to this dance. One commenter claimed that being a girl is all you need to become a viral phenomenon. According to numerous Facebook users, Pakistanis are spreading the word about her because they enjoy filthy dances. The exceedingly concerning practise of girls dancing at weddings was denounced, along with their elders praising.

People commented under the most in most brutal ways and discourage the video

