Queen Camilla Gets Her New Royal Rank’s Cypher—See the Royal Insignia

Camilla, 75, has unveiled a special cypher in her honour since becoming Queen Consort to King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth died in September.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that the insignia is personal property of the senior royal, which Camilla chose from a series of designs.

Camilla’s monogram appears beneath a representation of the crown in the cypher. The monogram “CR” combines Queen Camilla’s initial, “C,” and the Latin word for “Queen,” “R.” Charles’ cypher also includes the initial of his first name and “R” for Rex (which means “King”), as well as the Roman numeral for “three” or “third.”

The Queen Consort will use the new insignia on personal letterheads, cards, and gifts, as well as on the cross she will lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday in advance of Remembrance Day this weekend.

Camilla’s insignia was designed by Professor Ewan Clayton, a calligrapher on The Royal Drawing School’s Faculty and Academic Board, in collaboration with Timothy Noad, Herald Painter and Scrivener at The College of Arms.

The Queen Consort’s insignia will be released after her husband’s. The symbol of the new sovereign was unveiled in September and will gradually replace Queen Elizabeth’s “ER II” insignia. Some of these changes will be implemented gradually, according to palace officials, but the postmarks on all mail leaving Buckingham Palace have already begun.

As monarch, Charles’ cypher will appear on state documents and, eventually, on the familiar red mailboxes found throughout the United Kingdom, as well as on mail sent by government departments.

The design was chosen by King Charles from among those created by the College of Arms, the palace’s heraldry experts.

