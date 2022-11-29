Queen Camilla hosts royal women at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort, 75, hosted a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

Queen Camilla prioritises helping rape, domestic violence, and sexual abuse victims.

First solo outing as Queen Consort: domestic violence hospital ward.

Camilla desires change.

Camilla was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Queen Rania, Queen Mathilde, Crown Princess Mary, and First Lady Olena Zelenska. Surviving families, celebrities, politicians, and change-campaigning charities attended the 300-person event. Safe Lives, Women’s Aid, and Refuge were ambassadors.

Queen Camilla used the U.N.’s 16-day campaign from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 to estimate domestic abuse crimes.

“Individuals and organisations worldwide are calling for the end of violence against women and girls. Why? Because over 2,000 women will be slain by a boyfriend or family member in 16 days “Daily Mail’s Rebecca English tweeted a video of her comments. Because police will register 3,000 rapes in England and Wales alone.

“One in three women worldwide will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Behind each statistic are human tragedies “Continued Camilla. “Today, we stand united against a global pandemic of violence against women.”

Queen Camilla tweeted a rare personal message after the ceremony.

“A gathering met at Buckingham Palace to end abuse against women and girls. Their stories inspired me. With determination and courage, we’ll end these heinous crimes forever,” she said, signing the message as “Camilla R,” Latin for queen.”

The Queen Consort has met numerous male survivors of violence, as the crime affects both sexes.

Queen Camilla met Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark on Monday. Queen Rania shared a photo of the royal women on Instagram, calling it “a lovely afternoon.”

