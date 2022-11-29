Queen Consort Camilla Won’t Have Any Ladies-in-Waiting

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is replacing ladies-in-waiting with six new companions.

During the reign of her husband King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla is implementing several royal modifications.

In place of ladies-in-waiting, the 75-year-old will appoint six women as “Queen’s Companions,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told NBC News.

The duties of a “Queen’s Companion” will be less formal than those of ladies-in-waiting in an effort to modernize the job. In comparison to Queen Elizabeth II’s ladies-in-waiting, Camilla’s companions, who are also members of her core team along with her private secretary and deputy private secretary, will have fewer administrative duties and attend fewer occasions with the Queen Consort.

The Marchioness of Lansdowne, Fiona, Lady Sarah Keswick, Sarah Troughton, Lady Katharine Brooke, Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, Lady Sarah Keswick, and Jane von Westenholz, whose daughter introduced Prince Harry to his future wife Meghan Markle, will make up the new group, the palace spokesperson confirmed.

According to the spokesman, three of Queen Elizabeth’s former ladies-in-waiting will continue to work for the King as “Ladies of the House” and assist in hosting events at Buckingham Palace. The other two ladies-in-waiting have decided to leave public life, in the meantime.

The monarchy has changed two months after King Charles, then 74, succeeded Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96. When Charles assumed the throne, Camilla, who had previously held the title of Duchess of Cornwall, was elevated to the position of Queen Consort, which Queen Elizabeth had previously stated would be bestowed upon her daughter-in-law after her passing.

In September, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told that the title was a sign of Queen Elizabeth’s confidence in Camilla.

“It’s really a symbol of acceptance,” he said. “She’s one of the hardest working members of the working royal family, they say, and she’s championed causes that are important to people.”

